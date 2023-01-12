Sports

Lionel Messi scores in PSG's Ligue 1 win: Key stats

Lionel Messi scores in PSG's Ligue 1 win: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 12, 2023, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi scored in his first game after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

Lionel Messi scored in his first game after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina for Paris Saint-Germain against Angers in the ongoing Ligue 1 2022-23 season. Hugo Ekitike scored an early goal for PSG before Messi added the second to the scoreline. Having played 18 games, PSG top the table with 47 points, six above second-place Lens. Here's more.

Messi is enjoying a sublime run of form

Messi scored his 8th Ligue 1 goal this season. He also has 10 assists. Across competitions, he has 13 goals and 14 assists for PSG this season. Overall, the Argentine has raced to 24 goals for PSG since joining the club in the summer of 2021. He also has 28 assists to show.

Contrasting records for PSG and Angers

As per Opta, PSG's 47 points tally after 18 games is the 4th-highest for a Ligue 1 side after PSG themselves (50 in 2018-19), Lyon (49 in 2006-07), and PSG (48 in 2015-16). Angers have lost 10 league games in a row. It's their longest barren run in history and also the longest overall since Dijon (January-April 2021 - 12).

How did the match pan out?

Ekitike hit an early opener as Nordi Mukiele provided a low cross. In the second half, Messi doubled PSG's advantage with a deft finish. Mukiele's pass was sublime as Messi converted before the goal was given following a video assistant referee check. Neymar thought he added a third goal late on but it was ruled out for offside.