Bournemouth sign Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic for £25m: Decoding his stats

Bournemouth have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for £25 million. The 25-year-old Serbian international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club. He joined Chelsea from New England Revolution in a £14 million deal in 2023 and spent last season on loan at French club Strasbourg. Here are further details about the player and his stats.

Journey Petrovic's story at Strasbourg and Chelsea During his time at Strasbourg, Petrovic was named Player of the Season as the club secured a Europa Conference League spot by finishing seventh in Ligue 1. He made 31 appearances for the club. Despite being Chelsea's first-choice under Mauricio Pochettino and making 23 Premier League appearances in the 2023-24 season, Petrovic was loaned to France last summer due to concerns over his ability to play out from the back under new coach Enzo Maresca.

Career trajectory Petrovic also played for Cukaricki and New England Revolution Before his move to Chelsea in 2023, Petrovic was relatively unknown in Serbia. He started his career at Cukaricki, a club with a smaller fanbase than the two Belgrade giants, Red Star and Partizan. He made 86 appearances across three seasons, including 78 in Serbian SuperLiga. The player joined New England Revolution next and went on to make 48 appearances for the Major League Soccer club.

Information Petrovic has kept 5 clean sheets in the Premier League Petrovic owns 23 Premier League appearances. He has kept 5 clean sheets and conceded 38 goals. The player has made a total of 75 saves.