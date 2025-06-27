Erling Haaland completes 300 career goals: Decoding his stats
Erling Haaland has completed 300 career goals for club and country. The star forward attained the milestone in Manchester City's 5-2 win over Juventus in a crucial FIFA Club World Cup Group G contest at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States. Haaland scored his side's 3rd goal of the contest to reach the milestone of 300 goals. Here's more.
A look at Haaland's club career goals
Haaland has raced to 123 goals for Manchester City in 145 matches across all competitions. Before this, the youngster scored 86 times in 89 matches for German club Borussia Dortmund. Haaland also scored 29 goals in 27 appearances for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. Playing for Molde at the start of his career at top level, he scored 20 goals in 50 matches.
42 international goals
In addition to 258 goals at club level, Haaland has scored an impressive 42 times for Norway in international level. Haaland has made 43 appearances for his nation since debuting in 2019.
