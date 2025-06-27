Erling Haaland completes 300 career goals: Decoding his stats

Stats

A look at Haaland's club career goals

Haaland has raced to 123 goals for Manchester City in 145 matches across all competitions. Before this, the youngster scored 86 times in 89 matches for German club Borussia Dortmund. Haaland also scored 29 goals in 27 appearances for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. Playing for Molde at the start of his career at top level, he scored 20 goals in 50 matches.