New Zealand announce squad for T20I tri-series; no Kane Williamson

New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. The team sees the return of fast bowler Adam Milne , who has been out since November, and Matt Henry, who makes a return following a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs retains his place in the squad after being part of a previous series against Sri Lanka. However, there was no place for Kane Williamson.

Absentees Squad misses out on several key players The New Zealand squad for the T20I tri-series misses several key players. Fast bowler Ben Sears is ruled out due to injury, while Lockie Ferguson has been rested for workload management. Kyle Jamieson is also unavailable as he awaits the birth of his first child. Devon Conway has been left out with Tim Seifert likely to take over wicket-keeping duties. Meanwhile, Williamson made himself unavailable for the tour. He is currently with Middlesex as part of a deal that will also encompass playing for London Spirit in the Hundred, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Words I think we've got a really strong squad, says Walter The upcoming tour will be the first for new head coach Rob Walter. He expressed confidence in the squad, saying, "I think we've got a really strong squad for this tour and I'm looking forward to getting the team together and getting into the work," Walter said. "We've got some good experience in the side and it's nice to be able to welcome back a few of the players who missed the March series against Pakistan because of the IPL."

Strategic opportunity Tri-series important ahead of T20 World Cup Walter emphasized the strategic importance of this tri-series ahead of next year's ICC T20 World Cup. He said, "With the T20 World Cup around the corner, all of our upcoming series are critically important to our build up." The coach also highlighted that this series will give them a chance to test their squad depth and explore different players against quality opposition.