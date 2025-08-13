ChatGPT now offers 3 new GPT-5 settings and legacy models

OpenAI launch of GPT-5 was billed as a major leap in artificial intelligence, promising to streamline the ChatGPT user experience with a new universal model router. The idea was that users would no longer need to sift through multiple model choices. Instead, GPT-5 would automatically select the best AI engine for each query. But reality quickly diverged from this vision. Now, within days of GPT-5 launch, OpenAI has reverted to the old model picker after widespread user dissatisfaction.

User options Paid subscribers have regained access to legacy models Instead of eliminating choices, OpenAI reinstated the model picker in ChatGPT. Users can now select among 'Auto', 'Fast', and 'Thinking' modes, each representing different priorities for speed or depth of AI response. The 'Auto' mode uses the new GPT-5 router, while the other options let users control how their queries are processed. Paid subscribers have also regained access to legacy models, such as GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and even GPT-3, which had been briefly deprecated.

Future improvements GPT-5's personality update OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company is working on an update to GPT-5's personality. He said it should be "warmer than the current personality but not as annoying (to most users) as GPT-4o." The CEO also stressed the need for more per-user customization of model personality in future iterations of their AI models.