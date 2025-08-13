Perplexity's AI Finance tab now has Indian stock market data
Perplexity, the US-based AI search engine, just unlocked free access to Indian stock market info on its Finance tab.
Now you can check real-time and past prices from both BSE and NSE, follow earnings, and even get crypto insights—all in one place.
The goal? Make research way easier for everyday investors.
Making finance info accessible to all
Usually, live stock data and detailed company info are hidden behind paywalls or scattered across apps.
Perplexity's AI-powered Finance tab puts it all together in plain language, so anyone—beginner or pro—can make smarter money moves.
No surprise it's already seen usage jump eightfold since early 2024.
What's next? Possible partnership with Zerodha
Perplexity's founder Aravind Srinivas started talking with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath about bringing Zerodha's live market data into Perplexity's Comet browser.
If this partnership happens, millions of Indian investors could get seamless access to real-time data and AI-driven insights—potentially changing how people invest in India.