Threads now has over 400M active users every month

Meta 's microblogging platform, Threads , has crossed the milestone of 400 million monthly active users (MAUs) in just two years. The announcement was made by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. He shared the news in a post on Threads, expressing gratitude to the community for their contribution to the platform's growth and evolution.

User growth Threads added 50M new monthly users in last quarter The latest milestone indicates that Threads has added 50 million new monthly users in the last quarter. Back in April, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had revealed that the platform had over 350 million MAUs. This rapid growth is a testament to the platform's increasing popularity as well as user engagement.

User comparison Threads closing in on X's daily user count Market intelligence firm Similarweb's data shows Threads is closing in on X's daily mobile app users. In June 2025, Threads had 115.1 million daily active users on iOS and Android, a massive increase of 127.8% from last year. Meanwhile, X had 132 million daily active users, a decline of 15.2% year-on-year.