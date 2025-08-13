UK government wants you to delete emails to save water

The UK government has suggested that citizens delete old emails and photos to help combat the ongoing drought. The recommendation was made by the National Drought Group, amid concerns over data centers consuming large amounts of water for cooling purposes. Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency Director of Water, emphasized that simple actions like turning off taps or deleting old emails can significantly contribute to reducing demand and protecting rivers and wildlife.

Water usage Data centers are a major concern Data centers, which store files or train AI, are a major concern in the UK's drought-affected areas. A small data center can consume over 25 million liters of water annually if it uses traditional cooling methods that allow evaporation. However, tech companies have been looking for ways to reduce their water consumption by developing new cooling techniques. Microsoft, for instance, has experimented with placing a data center underwater and submerging servers in fluorocarbon-based liquid baths.

Energy impact Renewable energy sources can help mitigate issue The energy-intensive operations of data centers also consume a lot of water. Fossil fuel power plants and nuclear reactors require water for cooling and turning turbines with steam. This is where the shift toward renewable energy sources can help mitigate the problem. The UK is currently facing its fourth heatwave of the summer.