UK government wants you to delete emails to save water
What's the story
The UK government has suggested that citizens delete old emails and photos to help combat the ongoing drought. The recommendation was made by the National Drought Group, amid concerns over data centers consuming large amounts of water for cooling purposes. Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency Director of Water, emphasized that simple actions like turning off taps or deleting old emails can significantly contribute to reducing demand and protecting rivers and wildlife.
Water usage
Data centers are a major concern
Data centers, which store files or train AI, are a major concern in the UK's drought-affected areas. A small data center can consume over 25 million liters of water annually if it uses traditional cooling methods that allow evaporation. However, tech companies have been looking for ways to reduce their water consumption by developing new cooling techniques. Microsoft, for instance, has experimented with placing a data center underwater and submerging servers in fluorocarbon-based liquid baths.
Energy impact
Renewable energy sources can help mitigate issue
The energy-intensive operations of data centers also consume a lot of water. Fossil fuel power plants and nuclear reactors require water for cooling and turning turbines with steam. This is where the shift toward renewable energy sources can help mitigate the problem. The UK is currently facing its fourth heatwave of the summer.
Drought status
Public responses to save water have made a difference
Five regions in England have officially declared a drought, while six others are experiencing "prolonged dry weather." The National Drought Group has noted that public responses to save water have made a difference. In the Severn Trent area, water demand dropped by 20% from its peak on July 11 after "water-saving messaging." Fixing leaks is also a major concern as it can save hundreds of liters of water daily.