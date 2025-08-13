Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold ahead of launch
What's the story
Google has officially teased its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold, ahead of the launch event scheduled for next week. The tech giant shared a short video teaser on Tuesday, giving us a first look at the new device. The teaser shows that the new foldable will be similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Design details
Teaser shows shadowy views of the new device
The teaser video gives us a sneak peek at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's design. It shows shadowy views of the new device, an unfolded inner display, and a clear view of its rear design and camera system. The teaser also confirms that the phone will be available in a sleek gray color, similar to what Google had shown in a previous video for another Pixel 10 model.
Speculation
Device could have IP68 rating
While the teaser doesn't reveal any specs of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, rumors suggest that it could have an IP68 rating, making it dustproof. The device has also been spotted in green and gold colors not seen in this video. As for its release date, a report from WinFuture suggests that it may not hit the market until October.