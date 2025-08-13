NASA: Fastest interstellar object ever recorded just zipped past us

Comet's core is older than our solar system

Thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, we know 3I/ATLAS is made of ice, frozen gasses, and dust.

Its core was first thought to be up to seven miles wide, but new data puts its size somewhere between 5.63km and just 1,000 feet across.

Even so, it's still the largest interstellar object scientists have found so far—and at roughly eight billion years old, it's even older than our entire solar system!

The good news: NASA says there's no risk to Earth since the comet will stay on the far side of the Sun during its closest approach.