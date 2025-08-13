China's open-source AI leads the way in 2025

US models lag behind on key tests

US officials are sounding alarms, saying China's models could set global standards and shift tech power.

Chinese AIs also work better for Asian languages and local needs—Singapore's big banks are already using them to avoid getting locked into one vendor.

Research shows models like DeepSeek R1 and Qwen3 beat US rivals on key tests, though they need more computing power.

The global AI game is changing fast, and everyone's watching who sets the rules next.