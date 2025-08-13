China's open-source AI leads the way in 2025
China's open-source AI scene is booming in 2025, with companies like DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen rolling out powerful models that anyone can use or remix.
This open approach has made Chinese tech a go-to choice worldwide, while the US mostly stuck to closed systems until OpenAI finally dropped its own open-source model (gpt-oss) this August.
US models lag behind on key tests
US officials are sounding alarms, saying China's models could set global standards and shift tech power.
Chinese AIs also work better for Asian languages and local needs—Singapore's big banks are already using them to avoid getting locked into one vendor.
Research shows models like DeepSeek R1 and Qwen3 beat US rivals on key tests, though they need more computing power.
The global AI game is changing fast, and everyone's watching who sets the rules next.