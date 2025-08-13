Kawasaki KLX230 price drops by whopping ₹1.3L: Check new price
What's the story
Kawasaki India has slashed the price of its KLX230 motorcycle by a whopping ₹1.3 lakh. The bike, which was earlier priced at ₹3.3 lakh, now costs just ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The move is aimed at boosting demand for Kawasaki's first locally-manufactured dual-sport offering in the country and making it more accessible to consumers.
Bike features
The bike packs a 233cc engine
The KLX230 comes with a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers around 19hp at 8,000rpm and torque of up to 19Nm at 6,000rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The updated MY26 model also gets revised suspension geometry for slightly reduced wheel travel and a new single-channel ABS system instead of the previous dual-channel setup.
Color options
The bike now comes in two colors
The price cut is mainly due to Kawasaki's decision to manufacture the KLX230 in India. This has enabled the company to absorb costs and pass on savings to consumers. The bike now comes in two colors—Lime Green and Battle Grey—and retains its signature dual-sport look with a slim frame, single-piece seat, LED lights, and a digital LCD cluster.
Market competition
The bike competes with Hero Xpulse 210
With the new price tag, the KLX230 goes head-to-head with the Hero Xpulse 210, a popular budget dual-sport bike in India. The Xpulse 210 is currently priced around ₹2 lakh, making it an interesting competition in this segment. Kawasaki's aggressive pricing strategy makes the KLX230 more appealing to budget-conscious riders who want genuine off-road capabilities without breaking their bank.