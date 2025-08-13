Kawasaki KLX230 price drops by whopping ₹1.3L: Check new price

Kawasaki India has slashed the price of its KLX230 motorcycle by a whopping ₹1.3 lakh. The bike, which was earlier priced at ₹3.3 lakh, now costs just ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The move is aimed at boosting demand for Kawasaki's first locally-manufactured dual-sport offering in the country and making it more accessible to consumers.

Bike features The bike packs a 233cc engine The KLX230 comes with a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers around 19hp at 8,000rpm and torque of up to 19Nm at 6,000rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The updated MY26 model also gets revised suspension geometry for slightly reduced wheel travel and a new single-channel ABS system instead of the previous dual-channel setup.

Color options The bike now comes in two colors The price cut is mainly due to Kawasaki's decision to manufacture the KLX230 in India. This has enabled the company to absorb costs and pass on savings to consumers. The bike now comes in two colors—Lime Green and Battle Grey—and retains its signature dual-sport look with a slim frame, single-piece seat, LED lights, and a digital LCD cluster.