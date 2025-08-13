Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle is an ode to Ireland, California
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest luxury offering, the Maybach S680 Emerald Isle. The name may evoke images of Ireland's lush green fields and mythical leprechauns, but the inspiration behind this exquisite vehicle comes from California's Central Coast. The new model features design elements inspired by both regions, with its name nodding to Ireland and its fragrance to California's Central Coast.
Design
The car comes in 2 colors
The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle comes in two exclusive Manufaktur colors: Mid Ireland green metallic and Moonlight white metallic. The four-seat interior is lavishly decorated with light brown nappa leather, and quilted-stitched black leather on the ceiling. Extra-thick carpet floor mats, edged in leather, add to the luxury feel while chrome accent stripes on piano-black trim enhance its aesthetic appeal.
Scent
The vehicle gets a unique fragrance inside
The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle also comes with a unique fragrance for its in-cabin ionizer. The scent, inspired by California's Central Coast, is a blend of sea salt, cypress, as well as cedar. The fragrance bottle flaunts an image of Monterey's lone cypress tree as a nod to its geographical inspiration. This addition enhances the sensory experience of the vehicle.
Performance
It packs a 6.0-liter V12 engine
Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle packs a powerful 621hp, 6.0-liter V12 engine. This is a step up from the standard model's twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 mill that produces 496hp. The car also comes with air springs and active sound damping as standard features, ensuring a smooth ride even at high speeds.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle will be available for sale later this year. However, the company has not yet revealed the pricing details. Given that the standard S680 model is priced just under $250,000 (around ₹2.2 crore), potential buyers might want to start saving up for this luxurious ride. Only 25 units will be up for grabs.