Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle is an ode to Ireland, California

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest luxury offering, the Maybach S680 Emerald Isle. The name may evoke images of Ireland 's lush green fields and mythical leprechauns, but the inspiration behind this exquisite vehicle comes from California's Central Coast. The new model features design elements inspired by both regions, with its name nodding to Ireland and its fragrance to California's Central Coast.

Design The car comes in 2 colors The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle comes in two exclusive Manufaktur colors: Mid Ireland green metallic and Moonlight white metallic. The four-seat interior is lavishly decorated with light brown nappa leather, and quilted-stitched black leather on the ceiling. Extra-thick carpet floor mats, edged in leather, add to the luxury feel while chrome accent stripes on piano-black trim enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Scent The vehicle gets a unique fragrance inside The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle also comes with a unique fragrance for its in-cabin ionizer. The scent, inspired by California's Central Coast, is a blend of sea salt, cypress, as well as cedar. The fragrance bottle flaunts an image of Monterey's lone cypress tree as a nod to its geographical inspiration. This addition enhances the sensory experience of the vehicle.

Performance It packs a 6.0-liter V12 engine Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 Emerald Isle packs a powerful 621hp, 6.0-liter V12 engine. This is a step up from the standard model's twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 mill that produces 496hp. The car also comes with air springs and active sound damping as standard features, ensuring a smooth ride even at high speeds.