This luxury electric coupe has more screens than seats
What's the story
Karma Automotive has revealed the interior of its upcoming Amaris GT Coupe, a highly anticipated extended-range electric vehicle (EV). The car will officially debut at the Monterey Car Week. The sleek two-seater boasts an impressive array of tech features, including three screens and a floating gear selector. The cabin is finished in Crimson Orbit leather and suede with carbon fiber accents for a touch of luxury.
Tech features
It gets a futuristic cabin
The Amaris GT Coupe's interior design is as futuristic as it gets. It sports a steering squircle with exposed carbon trim and capacitive touch controls, along with a standard digital gage cluster. The car also has a large infotainment screen on the dashboard, another one for the passenger seat, and a floating gear selector on the center console.
Design
It has an electrochromatically adjustable glass roof
The Amaris GT Coupe's interior is designed for both comfort and utility. It comes with exposed carbon fiber on the center console and rear support brace, while the rear compartment has been sculpted to fit luggage. The car also features an electrochromatically adjustable glass roof for a unique driving experience.
Performance
The car promises a range of over 640km
The Amaris GT Coupe is powered by two electric motors, a turbocharged four-cylinder generator, and a 41.5kWh battery. Karma claims this system produces an impressive 708hp and 916Nm of torque, allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in under 3.4 seconds. It has an electronically limited top speed of 265km/h, and can run up to 160km on electricity alone or over 640km with the generator.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The Amaris GT Coupe is built on an all-aluminum, space frame architecture with a carbon fiber and aluminum body. It flaunts 22-inch Constellation wheels and a clamshell hood that incorporates Karma's Target lighting signature. The car is priced at around $200,000 (around ₹1.7 crore) and will go into production in late 2026.