Next Article
Audi turns your dashboard into a gaming console
Audi just rolled out AirConsole, a new feature for select 2026 models that turns your car's infotainment screen into a gaming console.
Passengers can jump into games like Pictionary Car Party and UNO Car Party! right from their phones—just download the app, scan the QR code on the dashboard, and you're set.
Gameplay is hidden from the driver
Worried about drivers getting hooked? Audi thought of that too.
With Active Privacy Mode, gameplay stays hidden from the driver whenever the car's moving.
For now, AirConsole is available on models like A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron—all rocking Android-based MMI systems.