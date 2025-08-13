Next Article
Maruti's new mid-size SUV to roll out on September 3
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a brand-new mid-size SUV on September 3. With more people moving away from small cars, Maruti's switching gears to meet the demand for bigger rides.
The new SUV will roll out from their Kharkhoda plant in Haryana, targeting 10,000 units each month.
You'll find it at Arena outlets, while the Grand Vitara is sold through Nexa outlets.
Maruti's big SUV push in India
This isn't just another car—Maruti's aiming to boost its market share from 40% to 50% by jumping deeper into the SUV game, where brands like Mahindra and Hyundai are already winning big.
After seeing strong numbers with the Grand Vitara and Brezza, this new model highlights how important India is for Suzuki globally—and shows they're serious about staying ahead in the auto race.