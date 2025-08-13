Maruti's new mid-size SUV to roll out on September 3

Maruti's big SUV push in India

This isn't just another car—Maruti's aiming to boost its market share from 40% to 50% by jumping deeper into the SUV game, where brands like Mahindra and Hyundai are already winning big.

After seeing strong numbers with the Grand Vitara and Brezza, this new model highlights how important India is for Suzuki globally—and shows they're serious about staying ahead in the auto race.