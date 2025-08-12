Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Coupe launched in India
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the AMG CLE 53 4Matic Coupe in India for ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom).
This sporty coupe shows off classic AMG touches like a bold Panamericana grille, flared arches, and quad exhausts.
The coupe's plush cabin features Nappa leather upholstery
Step inside and you get Nappa leather seats, a sharp 12.3-inch digital cluster, and an 11.9-inch touchscreen—so it's as high-tech as it is plush.
It is backed by a powerful inline-six engine
Under the hood is a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six with mild-hybrid tech pushing out 443hp.
All four wheels get power via a nine-speed auto gearbox, launching you from zero to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds.
How does the CLE 53 Coupe fare against competition?
The CLE 53 Coupe costs more than rivals like the BMW M2 (₹1.03 crore) and Audi RS5 (₹1.13 crore),
but blends AMG performance with daily comfort—making it a tempting pick if you want luxury and speed in one stylish package for Indian roads in 2025.