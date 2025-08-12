JackRabbit's MG platform folds into lightweight electric bikes

Both bikes fold down small—easy to stash in an apartment or car trunk. The Doble supports up to 147kg; the Renegade has narrower tires for off-roading. Each is priced at $2,499.99 and focuses on modularity and portability—think more practical than your average ebike or scooter.

JackRabbit calls these "Micro Haulers"—tiny but mighty electric vehicles made for carrying people and cargo without the bulk of a car or big ebike.

If you want something nimble for urban life with room to haul groceries or a friend, this might be your next ride.

More models are on the way soon!