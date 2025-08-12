This Nissan car comes with a 10-year warranty in India!

Nissan has launched a 10-year extended warranty plan for its popular compact SUV, the Magnite , in India. The announcement comes soon after the model received a five-star rating in Global NCAP's Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) tests. The extended warranty plan is available at a nominal cost of ₹12 per day or 22p/km, covering up to two lakh kilometers over 10 years.

Benefits Cashless repairs at authorized service workshops The warranty plan from Nissan comes with the benefit of cashless repairs at any authorized service workshop across India. There is no limit on the number or value of claims under this plan. Customers can avail both engine and transmission coverage for the 8th, 9th, and 10th years as part of this extended warranty scheme.

Plan Eligibility and availability of the warranty plan The warranty scheme is only available for privately owned Magnite models with a three-year standard warranty. Customers can choose from various plans, including options for 3+7, 3+4, and more. However, it won't be available for older models sold before October 2024 or those who have not previously opted for an extended warranty within the standard coverage period.