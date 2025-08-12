Honda's EVs win big at Red Dot Design Awards

Fastport eQuad, EV Fun Concept, and EV Urban Concept

The Fastport eQuad is all about urban delivery—it runs on pedal-assist power, can use bike lanes, and has a see-through windshield and cargo box so you can actually see what's ahead.

Production kicks off in the US next summer (2026).

Meanwhile, the EV Fun Concept brings sportbike vibes with a fixed battery and agile frame, and the EV Urban Concept focuses on minimalist looks plus smart tech for city commutes.

Honda seems pretty set on making city travel cleaner—and honestly, more fun.