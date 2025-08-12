Next Article
Yezdi Roadster 2025 debuts in India: Check top features
Yezdi just dropped the 2025 Roadster in India, starting at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model brings a sturdier build, fresh engine, and some handy features—plus eye-catching color options to keep things modern yet retro.
Engine, suspension, safety: All upgraded
This Roadster runs on an upgraded Alpha2 engine (from the Yezdi Adventure), giving you 29hp and 29.8Nm torque with a smooth six-speed gearbox.
Suspension's improved too, with telescopic forks up front and adjustable twin shocks at the back for a comfier ride.
Safety gets a boost with dual-channel ABS and disk brakes on both wheels, while LED lighting all around gives it that updated look—making it a solid pick against rivals like Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Honda CB350.