Yezdi Roadster 2025 debuts in India: Check top features

Engine, suspension, safety: All upgraded

This Roadster runs on an upgraded Alpha2 engine (from the Yezdi Adventure), giving you 29hp and 29.8Nm torque with a smooth six-speed gearbox.

Suspension's improved too, with telescopic forks up front and adjustable twin shocks at the back for a comfier ride.

Safety gets a boost with dual-channel ABS and disk brakes on both wheels, while LED lighting all around gives it that updated look—making it a solid pick against rivals like Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Honda CB350.