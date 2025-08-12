Nissan Magnite gets 10-year extended warranty plan: Check top features

Key highlights of the warranty plan

The plan covers mechanical and electrical failures, with extra focus on the engine and transmission in later years.

You get unlimited cashless repairs at Nissan service centers across India, and there's no cap on claims.

It's open to privately owned Magnites sold with a standard 3-year warranty (from October 2024 onwards).

If your car was bought before that with only a 2-year warranty, this plan isn't available.

You can add the extended coverage anytime during your standard warranty period at any authorized dealer.