Nissan Magnite gets 10-year extended warranty plan: Check top features
Nissan just rolled out a 10-year Extended Warranty Plan for the New Magnite SUV, right as it celebrates its 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
For about ₹12 a day (or just 22 paise per km), owners get coverage for up to 2 lakh kilometers or a full decade—pretty reassuring if you like to keep your ride long-term.
Key highlights of the warranty plan
The plan covers mechanical and electrical failures, with extra focus on the engine and transmission in later years.
You get unlimited cashless repairs at Nissan service centers across India, and there's no cap on claims.
It's open to privately owned Magnites sold with a standard 3-year warranty (from October 2024 onwards).
If your car was bought before that with only a 2-year warranty, this plan isn't available.
You can add the extended coverage anytime during your standard warranty period at any authorized dealer.