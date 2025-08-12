This $3 million hypercar blends Lamborghini vibes with modern tech

Only 25 GP1s will be made

The GP1 is seriously light at just 1,000kg and packs 800hp with over 700Nm of torque, revving up to 9,000rpm.

Built on a carbon-fiber chassis with ground-effect aerodynamics, it's designed for pure performance—helped by Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.

Only 25 will be made (each costing about $3 million), and early buyers can even get involved in the car's development through Garagisti's "Open Doors" program.