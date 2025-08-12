Next Article
This $3 million hypercar blends Lamborghini vibes with modern tech
Garagisti & Co., a company from the UK, just revealed their hypercar—the GP1.
Blending old-school Lamborghini vibes with modern tech, it runs on a 6.6-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox for that classic driving thrill.
Only 25 GP1s will be made
The GP1 is seriously light at just 1,000kg and packs 800hp with over 700Nm of torque, revving up to 9,000rpm.
Built on a carbon-fiber chassis with ground-effect aerodynamics, it's designed for pure performance—helped by Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.
Only 25 will be made (each costing about $3 million), and early buyers can even get involved in the car's development through Garagisti's "Open Doors" program.