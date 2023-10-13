World Cup: NZ restrict Bangladesh to 245/9, Mushfiqur Rahim shines



By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:53 pm Oct 13, 202305:53 pm

NZ bowlers never allowed Bangladeshi batters to settle (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Bangladesh have managed 245/9 from their 50 overs against New Zealand in match 11 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Only Mushfiqur Rahim slammed a fifty for the Bangla Tigers while the Kiwi bowlers were brilliant as they picked wickets at regular intervals and never allowed Bangladeshi batters to settle. Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult were on point for New Zealand. Here's more.

NZ bowlers owned the first powerplay

Bangladesh were off to a forgettable start as Boult dismissed Litton Das with the first ball of the match. Later, Ferguson removed Tanzid Hasan in the eighth over to put Bangladesh in more trouble. Bangladesh could only manage 46/2 from the first 10 overs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the middle for the Tigers.

Consecutive 50-plus scores for Mushfiqur Rahim

Coming on the back of a fifty against England, Mushfiqur looked confident on the crease against the Kiwis. He batted with conviction and kept the scoreboard ticking with timely boundaries. Mushfiqur stitched a 96-run partnership with Shakib Al Hasan. This was his 48th ODI fifty and his eighth fifty in ODI World Cup. His 66-run knock was studded with six boundaries and two sixes.

Second Bangladeshi to complete 7,500 ODI runs

Mushfiqur, who made his ODI debut back in 2006, took 259 games to complete 7,500 runs in the format. Only Tamim Iqbal (8,357) has scored more runs for Bangladesh in ODIs. He has compiled 7,525 runs in 259 ODIs at an average of 37.25. Besides, 48 fifties, he has slammed nine centuries. Against NZ, he has scored 743 runs in 31 ODIs at 27.51.

Closing in on 7,000 ODI runs as wicket-keeper

Mushfiqur has amassed 6,984 runs in 245 ODI as a designated wicket-keeper at an average of 36.56 (50s: 46, 100s: 7) Only Kumar Sangakkara (13,341), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Adam Gilchrist (9,410) have scored more ODI runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is also the fifth-most capped keeper in ODIs, only behind Sangakkara (360), Dhoni (350), Mark Boucher (294), and Gilchrist (282).

Closing in on 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup

Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's second-highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup with 996 runs from 32 matches at an average of 41.50. The veteran wicket-keeper has hammered eight fifties and a solitary century. Two of his fifties have come in this edition of the tournament.

Third-fastest to 200 ODI wickets

Boult became the third-fastest cricketer to complete 200 ODI wickets. He took 107 matches to accomplish the feat. He was only behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who was the fastest to reach the milestone in 102 ODIs. While Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (104 matches) is second on this list. Notably, he became the fastest among Kiwi bowlers to achieve this feat.

Lockie Ferguson was the star for the Kiwis

Lockie Ferguson has bowled with great conviction as he got good bounce from the pitch. He varied his pace and used the bounce to great effect as he dismissed Tanzid early on. Later, the speedster outfoxed Mehidy with another short-pitched delivery before claiming the prized wicket of Shakib. Shakib decided to take attack Ferguson and perished. He finished with 3/49 from his 10 overs.

What about other NZ bowlers

Boult was at his best today as he scalped a wicket with his first ball and also used the old ball very well. He finished with 2/45 from his 10 overs. Mitchell Santner restricted the Bangladeshi batters as he finished with 1/31 from his 10 overs. Matt Henry claimed the figures of 2/58 was slightly expensive on the day. Glenn Phillips 1/13 (two overs).