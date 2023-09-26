3rd ODI: Will Young clocks second ODI fifty against Bangladesh

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 26, 2023 | 09:49 pm 2 min read

Will Young also surpasses 800 runs in ODI cricket

Will Young played a fine knock against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The Kiwi batter played with conviction and registered his fifth ODI half-century. His 80-ball 70 helped New Zealand win by seven wickets as they reached their target in 34.5 overs. He smashed 10 boundaries and a solitary six. The visitors eventually won the series 2-0.

A calculative knock from Young

Young stitched a 49-run partnership with Fin Allen, which gave NZ a platform to chase down the paltry target of 172. Later, Young added 81 runs with Henry Nicholls. Although the duo was watchful during this partnership, they assured victory for NZ. He reached his fifty in 64 deliveries and started opening his arms after reaching his landmark. Nasum Ahmed knocked him over.

Young surpasses 800 runs in ODIs

Courtesy of his fine knock, the 30-year-old has surpassed 800 runs in ODI cricket. He has tallied 818 runs in 22 matches at an average of 43.05. Besides five centuries, he has also hammered two centuries. This was his second fifty against Bangladesh. He has scored 140 runs against them in five ODIs. His highest ODI score of 120 came against the Netherlands.

Second-highest scorer in ODIs for NZ in 2023

Young has been in splendid form this year as he is NZ's second-highest scorer in ODI cricket. He has smashed 578 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.46 in 2023. The tally includes five fifties. Only Daryl Mitchell with 652 runs has scored more for NZ in this period. These are the only two Kiwi batters with 500-plus ODI runs in 2023.

Summary of the match

Batting first, Bangladesh lost their openers early. Najmul Shanto tried providing some stability, but the likes of Adam Milne, Trent Boult, and Cole McConchie ran through their batting order. Due to Shanto's fight, Bangladesh reached 171. In reply, Young consolidated the innings, and despite two quick wickets, he added 81 runs with Nicholls. The latter steered NZ home alongside Tom Blundell in 34.5 overs.

