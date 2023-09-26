England's Phil Salt slams a 22-ball fifty, enters record books

Sports

England's Phil Salt slams a 22-ball fifty, enters record books

Written by Parth Dhall September 26, 2023 | 09:41 pm 2 min read

Phil Salt smashed a 28-ball 61

England opener Phil Salt smashed a 28-ball 61 in the 3rd ODI against Ireland at the County Ground, Bristol. Although incessant rain marred the match, Salt entered the record books with his scintillating knock. The right-handed batter smashed a 22-ball half-century, now the joint third-fastest for England in the format. England smashed 280/4 in just 31 overs before rain stopped play.

A blistering knock from Salt

England openers Salt and Will Jacks were off to a flier, having crossed 80 within six overs. Salt's innings lasted just 28 balls, but it gave England their best start in an ODI. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking as England brought up their fifty in just 3.3 overs. This is now England's fastest team fifty in ODI cricket.

Salt enters this elite list

As mentioned, Salt's 22-ball half-century is now the joint third-fastest for England in the format. He equaled the record of Jos Buttler, who smashed a half-century off 22 balls against Pakistan in 2016. The duo is behind Liam Livingstone (17 balls), Eoin Morgan (21 balls), and Jonny Bairstow (21 balls) in this regard.

A 28-ball 61 from Salt

Salt smashed a 28-ball 61, a knock laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. He finished with a strike rate of 217.86. It was his third fifty in ODI cricket. Craig Young dismissed Salt in the seventh over.

Salt goes past 500 ODI runs

Salt made his ODI debut in July 2021 against Pakistan in Cardiff. During the 3rd ODI, he went past 500 ODI runs. In 16 matches, Salt has 549 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 39.21. The tally includes three 50+ scores, including a century. Salt's strike rate of 132.28 is the highest among players to have batted in at least 14 innings.

Share this timeline