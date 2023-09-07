England vs New Zealand ODI series 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 07, 2023 | 12:06 pm 2 min read

The preceding T20I series between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw (Source: X/@ICC).

England are New Zealand are set to cross swords in a four-match ODI series, starting on September 8. The preceding T20I series between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw. The series marks Ben Stokes's return to ODI cricket. The four-match affair has significant significance with the ICC Cricket World Cup being just around the corner. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

NZ have 43 wins and 41 defeats against the Brits in ODIs (NR: 4). Three of their games have ended in ties, including one in the 2019 WC final. England controversially won that game in the Super Over. At home, England have won 17 of their 32 ODIs against the Kiwis, losing 12 (NR: 2, Tie: 1).

Here are England's key performers

England skipper Jos Buttler has hammered 372 runs across six ODIs this year at 74.40. Dawid Malan and Jason Roy have an ODI average of 62.80 and 46.33, respectively, this year. Both batters own two centuries apiece. Adil Rashid has claimed 14 wickets in just six ODIs this year. Sam Curran has returned with 10 wickets in five ODIs in 2023.

Here are New Zealand's key performers

Will Young has scored 352 runs across seven ODIs this year at 58.66. Devon Conway has an average and strike rate of 51.33 and 106.20, respectively, in ODIs this year. Trent Boult, who is set to play his first international match this year, has 26 wickets across 15 ODIs in England. Lockie Ferguson has 21 wickets in just nine ODIs in the nation.

Approaching milestones for England players

Spin twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid can accomplish 350 international wickets apiece. They need four and nine wickets, respectively, to attain the milestone. Moeen also needs a solitary scalp to complete 100 ODI wickets. Stokes (2,924) can accomplish 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. Jonny Bairstow is just 22 short of completing 2,500 ODI runs at home.

Approaching milestones for New Zealand players

Boult requires 13 scalps to complete 200 wickets in the ODI format. Mitchell Santner is 10 short of accomplishing 100 wickets in the format. Adam Milne needs three scalps to complete 100 international wickets. Kyle Jamieson is seven short of the same milestone. Tim Southee needs 24 runs to complete 3,000 international runs. Glenn Phillips (1,962) can complete 2,000 runs in NZ colors.

