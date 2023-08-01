Presenting the unique record scripted in Ashes 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 01, 2023 | 05:08 pm 5 min read

Usman Khawaja scored 496 runs in the 2023 Ashes (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's 22-year wait of winning an Ashes series in England continues as the Brits came out all guns blazing to win the fifth Test at the Oval. The series saw some dramatic ups and downs, but both teams managed ways to come back every time. While there were plenty of records broken, we list some of the unique ones from this incredible Ashes.

Australia's 22-year wait continues

Since 2001, England haven't lost a Test series against Australia. They lost the 2001 Ashes by a scoreline of 4-1. England won four consecutive home Ashes series against the Australians between 2005 and 2015. Just like this Ashes series, the 2019 Ashes also ended in a 2-2 draw. However, Australia still managed to retain the Ashes urn.

England's stellar form at home (Tests)

England have lost only two Test series at home since 2013. They have won 14 out of 22 Test series at home. While six other home series have ended in draws, just like the 2023 Ashes. The last such defeat came in 2021 (to NZ).

England and Australia matched this record in Test cricket

England and Australia scored a total of 1,224 runs in the fifth Test at the Oval. These are the most runs scored in a Test without a single individual hundred in it. The previous record of most runs without an individual century (1,224) was registered in 1928 in Durban by South Africa and England. Joe Root (91) came the closest in the Oval Test.

Most wickets against an opponent at home in Test cricket

Stuart Broad was fantastic throughout the series, and the ending was very dramatic because he had already announced his retirement. He scalps the last two wickets to help England win by 49 runs. He has snapped 106 wickets against Australia at home, which is the most by a bowler against an opponent in home Tests. He surpassed James Anderson's tally of 105 wickets.

2009 Test wickets!

England, at the Oval, created history as they had 2,009 Test wickets combined. As per ESPNCricinfo, this is the highest tally of Test wickets for a playing XI (wickets after the match). It was also the first time that six players in the Playing XI of a Test had 100-plus wickets - Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Broad, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.

No run-outs in the 2023 Ashes!

This is the second Ashes series where none of the batters were dismissed via run-out. The first time it happened was in the 1998-99 Ashes series. Apart from these two five-match Test series, there is no other series where this record is achieved.

Most 200-plus total in a Test series

The 2023 Ashes had the most 200-plus totals. The 200-run mark was crossed 19 times, which is the highest in a five-match Test series. The earlier record for most 200-plus totals in a series was 12 in the India-Pakistan series in 1989. The 1993 Ashes had 21 200-plus totals in a six-match series.

All-rounder Joe Root!

As per statistician Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay, Root is the third player in the men's Ashes to record 2,000-plus runs and 20-plus wickets. Only Australia's Warwick Amstrong and England's Wally Hammond have achieved this feat. Root has slammed 2,428 runs and picked up 23 Ashes wickets.

Highest score at number nine or lower in successful chase

Australian skipper Pat Cummins batted brilliantly to help them win the Edgbaston Test. After taking a match-defining four-wicket haul, Cummins turned it around with the bat. He came to the middle after Australia were tottering on 209/7 while chasing 281. The Australian captain slammed an unbeaten 44(73), now the highest score at number nine or lower in a successful run-chase in Test cricket.

Some records attained by Khawaja after the Edgbaston Test

Usman Khawaja was exceptional in the Edgbaston Test as he scored crucial runs and batted in all five days of the Test. He became the second Australian batter after Kim Hughes to bat on all five days of a Test. Khawaja was the first Australian to face 500-plus balls (518) in a Test since Ricky Ponting (against India in 2012 at the Adelaide Oval).

Most 50-plus scores in the Ashes

Steve Smith finished with 373 runs from five Tests at an average of 37.29, which is far from his best. However, his 54 in the final innings of this series took his 50-plus scores tally to 25 in Ashes, surpassing Steve Waugh and Herbert Sutcliffe (24) Smith is only behind Don Bradman (31), Jack Hobbs (27), and Allan Border (26) in this regard.

Broad's stellar numbers at the Oval

Broad finished with 45 Test wickets at the Oval, which is the joint third-highest at the venue. He has 45-plus wickets at six different venues in men's Tests, which is the most by any bowler in this format. He also became the only player to smoke a six on his last ball and also scalp a wicket on his last ball as a bowler.

Chris Woakes attained this Ashes record

Woakes snapped 19 wickets in three Ashes Tests at an average of 18.1. His average of 18.1 makes him the only bowler with 15+ wickets at an average under 20 in an Ashes series since Richard Ellison back in 1985.

