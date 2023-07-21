Josh Hazlewood claims his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Sports

Josh Hazlewood claims his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 08:31 pm 2 min read

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Hazlewood finished with 5/126 from 27 overs to claim his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia struggled against the Englishmen and their Bazball tactics. England managed 592/10 in their first innings and have a 275-run lead over Australia on Day 3. Here are the details.

Five wickets for Hazlewood

Hazlewood got the key wicket of Joe Root, who perished for 84 on Day 2. On Friday, he dismissed the dangerous Harry Brook with the new ball after banging in short. Chris Woakes was next, poking at a ball that shaped away. Mark Wood then got beaten to be bowled before Hazlewood dismissed Stuart Broad, who went for an almighty swing.

England dominate the Aussies

Australia were left reeling after England took charge on Day 2 and scored at a rapid pace. Resuming Day 3 on 384/4, Australia were helped by some clinical bowling by Hazlewood but as a unit, the Aussies failed. Jonny Bairstow (99*) made the difference.

Hazlewood races to 235 scalps

Hazlewood now has 235 scalps at an average of 26.04. Versus England, the right-arm pacer has bagged 73 scalps at 25.38. In 11 matches on English soil, Hazlewood has raced to 49 scalps at 25.20. He claimed his second five-wicket haul in England and his third overall against the Englishmen. He also claimed his fourth fifer away (home of the opposition).

Share this timeline