Ashes: Moeen becomes 16th Englishman to complete 200 Test wickets

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 07, 2023 | 10:50 pm 2 min read

Moeen Ali has scalped Steve Smith four times in Tests (Image Credit: twitter/@ICC)

England spinner Moeen Ali completed 200 Test wickets by picking up the prized wicket of Steve Smith in the second innings of the third Ashes Test. Moeen becomes the 16th English bowler to complete 200 Test scalps. He missed the last Test at Lord's as he was recovering from his blisters. Although he went wicketless in the first innings, he has scalped twice now.

A fine spell from Moeen

After losing David Warner early, Australia were consolidating as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne were looking good. Soon, Moeen outfoxed Labuschagne and broke the partnership. The batter mistimed a sweep and was caught at deep mid-wicket. Smith also handed one straight to the mid-wicket fielder.

16th Englishman to scalp 200 Test wickets

Among active English cricketers, Moeen has the third-highest number of wickets. He is only behind James Anderson (688), Stuart Broad (596). England skipper Ben Stokes trails Moeen with 197 Test scalps. Overall, he has reached the landmark in 66 Test matches at an average of 37-plus.

Moeen has scalped 25 wickets against Australia

The veteran off-spinner has snapped 25 wickets against Australia in 13 Test matches. Interestingly, 20 of these wickets against the Aussies have come on English soil. 5/130 is his best match haul against the arch-rivals.

Moeen attains these records

As per statistician Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay, Moeen became the fourth Englishman to score 2,000-plus runs and scalp 200-plus wickets in Tests. Only, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff and Broad have achieved this landmark before him. He is also the fourth non-Asian spinner to have the double of 2,000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in Tests. Only behind Richie Benaud, Shane Warne and Daniel Vettori.

Moeen has dismissed Smith four times

Moeen has now outfoxed Smith four times in Test cricket, the most by any English spinner in this format. The earlier record was held by Graeme Swann, who scalped him thrice, while Joe Root and Jack Leach got rid of him twice each.

