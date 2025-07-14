Why some shops are refusing UPI payments in Karnataka

The Karnataka Commercial Tax Department's recent move to issue demand notices to traders over Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion has created a stir. The action, which targets those with an annual turnover of over ₹40 lakh via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, has made small traders and shopkeepers hesitant about accepting digital payments. Some have even removed UPI QR code stickers from their establishments in Bengaluru after the crackdown.

Case details Around 14,000 evasion cases identified Karnataka's Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Vipul Bansal, revealed that they have identified 14,000 evasion cases so far. "Notices are being issued to those with UPI receipts above ₹40 lakh," he said. The department has collected data from UPI service providers on payments received by traders up to the current fiscal year. Despite the crackdown, Bansal assured there is no need for panic as only notices have been sent for now.

Payment trends Some merchants have removed QR codes The UPI QR codes have become a popular payment method among shopkeepers for small-value transactions. However, some merchants have removed these codes and asked the customers to pay in cash. Bansal clarified that the UPI revolution was driven by consumers, not traders. "If one trader refuses UPI, another will accept it — because the demand comes from the customer," he said.