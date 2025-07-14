These deductions can help lower your taxable income: Check list

The Indian Income Tax Act, 1961, offers a variety of deductions to help taxpayers reduce their taxable income. However, many people tend to overlook these provisions that could significantly lower their tax liability. While popular sections like 80C (investments) and 80D (health insurance) are widely utilized, others are often missed due to lack of awareness or understanding. Here are some of those sections that you can claim before filing your income tax return .

Rent deduction Section 80GG Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act allows a deduction for rent paid without House Rent Allowance (HRA). The deduction is available up to ₹5,000 per month or 25% of total income, whichever is lower. However, this section applies only if you do not own a house in the same city as your workplace.

Medical deduction Section 80DDB Section 80DDB provides a deduction for expenses incurred on the treatment of specified diseases like cancer or Parkinson's. The deduction is available up to ₹40,000 for individuals and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens. To avail this benefit, one needs to have a prescription from a specialist doctor recommending such medical treatment.

Disability care Section 80DD Section 80DD offers a deduction of ₹75,000 (normal disability) or ₹1.25 lakh (severe disability) for expenses incurred on the care of a disabled dependent. The expenses can be for medical treatment, training, and also for life insurance premiums of the dependent. This section helps taxpayers claim deductions for their contributions toward caring for differently-abled family members.

Personal disability Section 80U Section 80U provides a flat deduction of ₹75,000 (40-80% disability) or ₹1.25 lakh (severe disability, 80% or more) to taxpayers with disabilities. Unlike Section 80DD which benefits family members of disabled taxpayers, this section directly helps the individual taxpayer with a disability. To claim this deduction, only a medical authority's certificate certifying the disability is required.

Education loan Section 80E Section 80E allows parents/students who have taken loans for higher education to claim a 100% deduction on the interest paid for eight years (or until full repayment). There is no limit on this deduction and it applies to higher education in India or abroad. This section helps taxpayers reduce their taxable income by claiming deductions on interest payments made toward educational loans taken for themselves or their children.

Homebuyer benefit Section 80EE Section 80EE applies to first-time homebuyers who bought their first home between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017. The property value must be less than or equal to ₹50 lakh, and loan sanctioned amount should be less than or equal to ₹35 lakh. An additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 per year on the interest paid on the home loan can be claimed under this section.