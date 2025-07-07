Indian defense stocks are down today: Here we decode why

Despite the overall decline in defense stocks, a few companies managed to stay afloat. DCX Systems, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Cyient DLM, BEML, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were the only gainers in the Nifty India Defence Index today. Their performance highlights some level of resilience amid the broader market downturn.

Global influence

Easing geopolitical tensions in Middle East

The fall in defense stocks today also comes amid the easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was optimistic about his talks with US President Donald Trump, which could help facilitate negotiations for a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire deal. This development could have an impact on global markets, including India's defense sector.