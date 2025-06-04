What's the story

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure.

The decision comes after an appeal was filed against a Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had admitted an insolvency plea by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.

Reliance Infra argued that it had already paid the full amount of ₹92.68 crore related to tariff claims from Dhursar Solar Power Pvt Ltd, making the insolvency petition invalid.