What's the story

In a holiday-shortened week, five of the top 10 most valued firms on the BSE witnessed their cumulative market valuation rise by ₹84,559.01 crore.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer during this period.

Despite this surge, the BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 207.43 points or 0.27% and the Nifty (NSE) dropped by 75.9 points or 0.33%.