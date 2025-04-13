Market cap of India's top 5 firms jumps ₹84,559cr
What's the story
In a holiday-shortened week, five of the top 10 most valued firms on the BSE witnessed their cumulative market valuation rise by ₹84,559.01 crore.
Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer during this period.
Despite this surge, the BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 207.43 points or 0.27% and the Nifty (NSE) dropped by 75.9 points or 0.33%.
Overview
Performance during the week
Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC witnessed a rise in their valuations.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Infosys witnessed a decline in their market cap during this time.
Growth
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation surges
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation jumped ₹28,700.26 crore to ₹5,56,054.27 crore.
Reliance Industries gained ₹19,757.27 crore in mcap to reach ₹16,50,002.23 crore.
ITC's valuation rose by ₹15,329.79 crore to ₹5,27,845.57 crore and Bajaj Finance's market cap jumped by ₹12,760.23 crore to ₹5,53,348.28 crore during the period.
Losses
These companies lost money
Bharti Airtel's market cap rose by ₹8,011.46 crore to ₹10,02,030.97 crore.
TCS lost a whopping ₹24,295.46 crore in valuation to ₹11,69,474.43 crore, and Infosys lost ₹17,319.11 crore from its mcap which now stands at ₹5,85,859.34 crore.
SBI's market valuation fell by ₹12,271.36 crore to ₹6,72,960.97 crore, and ICICI Bank's fell by ₹8,913.09 crore to ₹9,34,351.86 crore.
Finally, HDFC Bank's valuation fell by ₹7,958.31 crore.