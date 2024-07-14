In short Simplifying... In short Last week, the market capitalization of India's top 10 firms soared by ₹1.72 lakh crore, led by TCS with a ₹62,393.92 crore increase.

Other companies like ITC, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel also saw significant gains.

Other companies like ITC, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel also saw significant gains.

However, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank experienced minor declines despite the overall market surge.

M-cap of top 10 firms jumps ₹1.72L crore, TCS leads

By Akash Pandey 01:56 pm Jul 14, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 most valued Indian firms, experienced a significant increase last week, with a total jump of ₹1.72 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, significantly contributed to the overall market rally. The BSE benchmark also rose by 522.74 points or 0.65% during the same period.

TCS's m-cap soars following profit growth

TCS saw its market capitalization surge by ₹62,393.92 crore to ₹15,14,133.45 crore. This increase followed a nearly 7% rise in TCS shares after the company announced an 8.7% growth in its June quarter's net profit at ₹12,040 crore.

Other top firms witnessing market gains

Several other top firms also saw a substantial increase in their market capitalization last week. ITC added ₹31,858.83 crore to its valuation, reaching ₹5,73,258.78 crore. Infosys's m-cap rose by ₹26,905.14 crore to hit ₹7,10,827.27 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'s value surged to ₹6,64,947.01 crore, a ₹22,422.12 crore increase. Hindustan Unilever's m-cap rose to ₹6,16,156.81 crore, up ₹17,668.92 crore, while Reliance Industries' reached ₹21,60,628.75 crore, up by ₹9,066.19 crore. Bharti Airtel's m-cap climbed to ₹8,15,705.36 crore, up ₹1,910.5 crore.

Some firms experience valuation erosion amid market surge

Despite the overall market surge, not all firms enjoyed an increase in their valuations. HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by ₹18,069.29 crore to ₹12,35,825.35 crore. The market capitalization of State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank also saw minor declines last week. SBI's m-cap decreased to ₹7,67,204.26 crore, down by ₹356.99 crore, while ICICI Bank's fell to ₹8,67,668.16 crore, a decline of ₹210.5 crore. These fluctuations occurred amid a generally positive trend in the Indian equities market.