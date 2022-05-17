Business

LIC IPO debuts on Dalal Street at discounted price

Written by Athik Saleh May 17, 2022, 10:20 am 1 min read

LIC IPO is the biggest India has ever seen (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

Following a much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO), LIC has made its debut on Dalal Street. Its shares are listed at Rs. 872 on the National Stock Exchange and Rs. 867.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange - at a discount of Rs. 77 and Rs. 81.8, respectively, compared to its Rs. 949 issue price. The IPO of the company has raised Rs. 21,000 crore.

Subscription for the LIC IPO began on May 4. The IPO received a good response from investors after a six-day subscription period that went on till May 9. The shares were oversubscribed by 2.95 times. The policyholder and employees portion saw 6.12 times and 4.4 times, respectively, offers. The issue price was fixed at Rs. 949, with a discount of Rs. 60 for policyholders.