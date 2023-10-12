Infosys Q2 net profit rises over 3% to Rs. 6,212cr

By Rishabh Raj 05:41 pm Oct 12, 202305:41 pm

Infosys announced its Q2 financial results on Thursday, showing a 3.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs. 6,212 crore, up from Rs. 6,021 crore in the same quarter previous year. The firm's revenue also grew by 6.7% during the July-September period, reaching Rs. 38,994 crore compared to Rs. 36,538 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Infosys also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 18 (360%) of the face value of Rs. 5 per equity share. The record date for this interim dividend is set for October 25, and the ex-date is scheduled for November 6. Shareholders will receive their dividends based on their holdings as of the record date.

Infosys's financial performance for this July-September quarter was positive but market participants took a bearish stance, which resulted in a 1.93% drop in the stock price. The stock closed down at Rs. 1,465.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

The operating margin was 21.2%, a sequential rise of 40 basis points. Infosys has retained operating margin guidance at 20-22%, as per the company's statement. "We had our highest large deals value at Rs. 58,262 crore in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.