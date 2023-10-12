TCS upskills over 100,000 employees in generative AI

TCS upskills over 100,000 employees in generative AI

By Rishabh Raj 11:59 am Oct 12, 2023

To stay ahead of the competition, TCS is investing in its workforce and new technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has trained over one lakh employees in generative artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to capitalize on this emerging technology. With more than 250 generative AI opportunities in the works, TCS plans to use this technology for innovative products and services. During TCS's Q2 earnings conference, CEO and MD K Krithivasan emphasized the growing interest in generative AI and its potential to optimize projects and transform operating models.

Investments in people and new technologies

To stay ahead of the competition, TCS is investing in its workforce and new technologies. COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam shared that the company now has a team of one lakh 'Gen-AI Ready' consultants and prompt engineers working on numerous Gen-AI projects for clients across various sectors. This investment is part of TCS's strategy to build a strong foundation in generative AI and ensure its workforce has the necessary skills.

AI.Cloud unit to drive growth for the IT giant

In the July-September quarter, TCS launched its AI.Cloud unit, which combines the company's three hyperscale-dedicated cloud units with specialists in data sciences and AI/machine learning. This move aims to drive growth through cloud migration, composite data foundation, application modernization, workplace transformation, and edge-to-cloud integration. The company also focuses on AI adoption frameworks to further enhance its offerings.

Strong Q2 earnings driven by generative AI

TCS reported a net profit of Rs. 11,342 crore for the September quarter, marking an 8.7% YoY growth. This growth was driven by a robust order book, particularly in the BFSI segment. Consolidated revenue reached Rs. 60,698 crore, growing 8% YoY. TCS's order book for Q2 stood at Rs. 93,180 crore, its second-highest quarterly deal total contract value to date, demonstrating the company's strong position in the generative AI market.