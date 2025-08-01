Max removes classic Cartoon Network shows—but Indian fans are safe

In a move that has left fans disheartened, HBO Max has removed almost all classic Cartoon Network shows from its platform. Only a few titles remain, and reports suggest these too will soon be phased out. This decision comes after Warner Bros. Discovery's silent closure of the Cartoon Network website last year , which had been a go-to for fans for over 26 years.

Cost-cutting measures Financial restructuring and shift to adult content The removal of these beloved shows is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's larger cost-cutting strategy. The company aims to cut residual payments and increase tax write-offs by devaluing assets through the removal of older, family-friendly content. This shift in focus toward adult-oriented programming on Max has been underway since 2022 and has resulted in the removal of many cherished titles under the pretext of financial restructuring.

Fan reactions Fans' reactions on social media Fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. One user on X (formerly Twitter) asked, "Why would they throw away our childhood?" Another questioned the rationale behind the decision, saying, "If they own the shows what does it cost them to have them on the service? Are they licensing them to other platforms?" A comment read, "They just rebranded for the 10millionth time and took away some of its best cartoons??? Fire the whole team..."