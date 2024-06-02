Next Article

Warner Bros plans TV prequel to '300'

Zack Snyder's '300' TV series in works: Everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Jun 02, 202402:00 am

What's the story Warner Bros Television is in the preliminary phase of creating a TV series based on the successful 2006 action film 300, according to Variety. The show is billed as a prequel to the movie, although exact plot details are yet to be finalized. As of now, no writer or platform has been associated with this project. Here's everything to know about this project.

Potential reunion

'300' series eyes reunion of original film's key players

The development of the 300 series is considering a reunion of Zack Snyder, the director and co-writer of the original film, and Snyder's wife, Deborah Snyder—its executive producer. The Snyders are in discussions to direct and executive produce under their Stone Quarry production banner. Wesley Coller from Stone Quarry is also expected to join the project. Producers Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann from the original film are likewise in talks to return.

Original story

'300' series based on popular graphic novel and historical battle

The original 300 movie was a fictionalized account of the Battle of Thermopylae during the Greco-Persian Wars, inspired by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley's namesake graphic novel. The film featured King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) leading 300 Spartans against Persian "God-King" Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his army of over 300,000. As the conflict intensifies, Queen Gorgo (Lena Headey) strives to gather support in Sparta for her husband.

Box office hits

'300' film and sequel garnered massive box office success

The 300 film was a significant success, garnering over a whopping $450M globally against a reported budget of $65M. The majority of 300 was shot using a superimposition chroma key technique to closely mirror the visuals of the original comics. A sequel titled 300: Rise of an Empire was released in 2014, which grossed $337M worldwide on a budget of $110M. The financial success of these films underscores the potential for the upcoming TV series.

Lost rights

Could the new series be connected to 'Blood and Ashes'?

Late last year, Snyder regained the rights to his previously lost sequel script, Blood and Ashes. The action film director described the script as "incredibly homoerotic" and "super violent." While it remains uncertain if this script will be connected to the new series, Snyder commented, "We got the rights back so we can make it if we want to. I don't know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it's perfect."