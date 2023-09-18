Box office collection: 'The Nun II' disappoints globally with $62M

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 12:39 pm 1 min read

The Nun (The Conjuring franchise) has a considerable fan base all around the world. Horror movie fans were looking forward to the sequel but the movie has not delivered up to its expected potential. It has registered a disappointing box office collection as of now. The Michael Chaves directorial has raked in $62M globally. In India, the film is receiving steep competition from Jawan.

A rough patch for Hollywood box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Taissa Farmiga-headlined movie earned Rs. 3.41 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 28.25 crore in India. At the global box office, it is pitted against A Haunting in Venice which has also been a box office disaster. The Nun II cast includes Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, and Anna Popplewell, among others.

