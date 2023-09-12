Amber Heard's highest IMDb-rated movies

From beginning her career with small roles in the early 2000s after she dropped out of high school, Amber Heard has come a long way to have films and series like the DC Superhero film Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa in her filmography. She has proved her acting prowess in several critically acclaimed and box-office successes. We rank them per IMDb ratings.

'Zombieland' (7.6/10)

The 2009 post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film Zombieland stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray, and Heard, among others. Heard injected energy and wit into her portrayal of 406, the gorgeous ill-fated neighbor of the protagonist Columbus (Eisenberg) who let her into his apartment unaware that she is a zombie. She is the first one to get killed.

'North Country' (7.3/10)

Niki Caro's 2005 powerful drama North Country stars an ensemble cast of Charlize Theron, Harrelson, Sissy Spacek, Sean Bean, Frances McDormand, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Monaghan, and Heard. Heard showcased her dramatic depth and talent in portraying the younger version of Theron's character, Josey Aimes. The film is a dramatization of the US's first significant successful sexual harassment case, Jenson vs. Eveleth Taconite Co.

'The Danish Girl' (7.1/10)

Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener serve as inspiration for Tom Hooper's 2015 biographical romantic drama film The Danish Girl. It stars Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Sebastian Koch, and Heard among others. It's a fictional love story that follows Lili as she navigates her pioneering journey as a transgender trailblazer, and her marriage with Gerda as her professional endeavors develop.

'Pineapple Express' (6.9/10)

The 2008 stoner action comedy film Pineapple Express directed by David Gordon Green stars Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Evan Goldberg. Heard plays Angie Anderson, an 18-year-old high school girl and girlfriend of Dale Denton (Rogen). The film follows Denton on the run to escape a hitman and a dishonest police officer after witnessing his marijuana dealer's boss murder a rival.

'Aquaman' (6.8/10)

In one of her biggest breaks, Heard stars in the 2018 DC film Aquaman with Momoa as the titular character. Heard portrays Princess Mera, the formidable Atlantean warrior and Aquaman's love interest. Heard captured Mera's intelligence, determination, and fierce loyalty with a commanding presence. She is set to reprise her role in its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom eyeing a December 2023 release.

