'Dallas' to 'Sherlock Holmes': Best films, series of Gayle Hunnicutt

Entertainment

'Dallas' to 'Sherlock Holmes': Best films, series of Gayle Hunnicutt

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 11:25 am 2 min read

Gayle Hunnicutt worked extensively in the British films and series, before resuming work in the United States of America

Veteran American actor Gayle Hunnicutt, who created a niche for herself in British and American films and series, died recently. She was best known for essaying Vanessa Beaumont in some of the seasons of the popular series Dallas. She has been part of many critically acclaimed projects and was a known film and TV personality. We take a look at her best works.

'Dallas'

One of the most successful shows in the history of American television, Dallas aired from 1978 to 1991. The series revolves around its two lead characters, Pamela Barnes and Bobby Edwig. The two decide to get married while their families are enemies. Hunnicutt was seen in the final three seasons of the series as Beaumont. She played JR Ewing's illegitimate son's mother.

'A Woman of Substance'

Hunnicutt was seen playing the role of Olivia Wainwright in the British-American TV series, A Woman of Substance. The three-part drama was produced in 1984, gaining popularity among the masses. Based on Barbara Taylor Bradford's novel of the same name, which was released in 1979, the series directed by Don Sharp, has a 7.5 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

'The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes'

Apart from Dallas, another renowned work of Hunnicutt includes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. Created by John Hawkesworth, it is a TV series that was aired between 1984 and 1985. Hunnicutt played the role of Irene Adler in the show that depicted Sherlock Holmes solving multiple mysteries along with Dr. Watson. It starred Jeremy Brett, David Burke, and Rosalie Williams in the lead roles.

'Savage in the Orient'

Released in the year 1983, the TV movie is about one Peter Savage who is a wealthy private detective who also owns an antique store. He takes up the job of a safe release of an American hostage in Manila. Actor Joe Penny was seen in the titular role along with Leif Erickson as Major, and Heather McNair playing Leslie DeLand.

'Tales of the Unexpected'

Tales of the Unexpected is a famous British series from the year 1979 which was known for its ironic comedy and unexpected endings with a twist. Created by Roald Dahl, many directors came on board to work on the series which aired till 1988. Hunnicutt was seen playing Susan Mandeville's role. Initially, the episodes were based on Dahl's short stories.

Share this timeline