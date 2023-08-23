#ArrestPrakashRaj trends on X amid Chandrayaan-3 Mission tweet uproar

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 23, 2023 | 01:27 pm 3 min read

Prakash Raj—renowned for his fearless expression of opinions—found himself mired in controversy after he shared a "funny post" about the Chandrayaan-3 mission on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The post garnered criticism from netizens, who have been calling for his arrest. This outcry has been trending on X on Wednesday. Additionally, Raj has attracted two police complaints in connection to this controversial post.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, Raj posted an image of a man wearing a lungi and a vest, pouring tea. His caption said, "First picture coming from the Moon." Many opined the post was an attack on PM Narendra Modi. Raj has made references to Modi in the past, but he has used the term "Chaiwala" to criticize him. The actor's post was perceived as "blind hatred."

'I was referring to a joke,' Raj issued a clarification

Following the backlash, Raj took to X to explain his side of the story by stating, "Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke from Armstrong times...if you don't get a joke then the joke is on you." The post garnered more than 1.9M views. A user commented, "At least have the courtesy to accept your mistake and apologize for the same."

Take a look at Raj's post

Two police complaints were filed against the actor: Report

Raj's trouble doubled when media reports suggested that two police complaints have been lodged against him in Karnataka. One complaint was filed by SB Gayakwad—reportedly associated with the Sangh Parivaar—while Pramod N from Shimoga sent an email urging action against the actor. Meanwhile, on X, netizens have called for his arrest, with one user stating, "I demand [his] arrest as soon as possible."

'Opposition to the country isn't acceptable…'

"We used to think that Raj plays a traitor only in movies, but betrayal is in his blood...You may have a constitutional right to oppose the government, but opposition to the country is not acceptable at all," expressed a user, displaying his frustration toward the Singham actor's post. Meanwhile, another user commented, "The country that gave love, respect...they insult the civilization...scientists of that country!"

Meanwhile, Raj's admirers came to his rescue on social media

When everyone turned against Raj, a handful of users stepped forward to support the actor's actions—suggesting that his post was intended as a joke. A user stated, "If it makes any difference, Raj is referencing a joke about how we find Keralites everywhere...how the first thing Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin saw when they stepped foot on the moon was a Malayali selling tea."

