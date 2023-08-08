5 award-winning films of 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin

Exploring gems helmed by William Friedkin

Oscar Award-winning director William Friedkin delivered some of the finest films over the span of his long career. The Hollywood filmmaker, who recently passed away at the age of 87, was a recipient of the Saturn Awards, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA, and many others. Here are five of his best films that you should not skip watching.

'The French Connection'

Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The French Connection is a 1971 movie that brought Friedkin his first Oscar and Golden Globe Award. The neo-noir action starred Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider, and Fernando Rey in the lead. Based on Robin Moore's 1969 book of the same title, it's about two NYPD detectives in search of a French heroin smuggler.

'The Exorcist'

One of the spookiest horror films of all time, the 1973 movie titled The Exorcist was directed by Friedkin. The story for the supernatural thriller was taken from William Peter Blatty's novel of the same name. While the book was released in 1971, the film came out in 1973. It featured Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair.

'Rampage'

Starring Nicholas Campbell, Alex McArthur, and Michael Biehn in the lead roles, the 1987 movie Rampage, is another brilliant work by Friedkin. He did not only direct this crime drama but he was also the co-writer as well as the producer of the film. Released in 1987, the movie went on to win the prestigious Saturn Award in the year 1991.

'Bug'

The 2006 psychological thriller directed by Friedkin, adapted from a 1996 play of the same name, won awards at multiple film festivals including Cannes Film Festival, Munich Film Festival, Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, and Locarno International Film Festival. It starred Michael Shannon, Ashley Judd, Lynn Collins, Brían F O'Byrne, and Harry Connick Jr. in important roles.

'Killer Joe'

Friedkin and his Bug writer Tracy Letts, collaborated once again for Killer Joe which was released in 2011. The black comedy crime psychological thriller is based on a 1993 play. Starring Matthew McConaughey in the titular role, the movie also featured Emile Hirsch and Juno Temple, among others. It won the Golden Lion and Special Lion awards at the Venice Film Festival.

