From 'Harry Potter' to 'Home Alone': Top family-friendly PG-rated movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 03, 2023 | 12:54 pm 2 min read

Best PG-rated films for family movie nights

Deciding on a film that the whole family can enjoy can be a tiresome task—especially with the abundance of "unfiltered content" available through OTT platforms. However, worry not! The world of classic PG-rated (Parental Guidance) films offers a treasure trove of gems, which are packed with the perfect blend of entertainment and age-appropriate content, that promises to cater to all generations. Here's the list.

'The Goonies' (1985)

Want to indulge in a family-friendly film that leaves you with a smile on your face? Then, add The Goonies to your watchlist! This American adventure epic is packed with thrilling escapades, humor, and heartwarming moments, that make it a rip-roaring watch! Helmed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Colombus, The Goonies is based on a story by the acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

'Home Alone' (1990)

If you haven't seen Home Alone, you've truly missed out on one of the best family comedies ever made in Hollywood! Released in 1990, the iconic film revolves around an eight-year-old boy Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who's accidentally left behind when his family departs for France. Now, "home alone," Kevin finds himself facing off against a pair of thieves—who attempt to break into his home.

'Jumanji' (1995)

Let's be clear! We aren't talking about the recent revamps of this timeless gem—but rather the 1995 original classic which featured Robin Williams. Jumanji—helmed by Joe Johnston—took the world on an unforgettable journey, starting with the discovery of a magical jungle-themed board game by a group of friends. Little did they know that playing this game would unleash a cascade of crazy events.

'Harry Potter' series (2001-2011)

Harry Potter is one of those iconic film series that needs no introduction—given its massive global fanbase. Adapted from the books of the sorceress of storytelling—JK Rowling—the Harry Potter film series follows the epic adventures of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his loyal friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom attend the magical school, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

'Peter Pan' (2003)

Another fantasy adventure film without which this list would be incomplete is Peter Pan—directed by PJ Hogan. The film's screenplay draws inspiration from JM Barrie's timeless 1904 play and 1911 novel, The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, as well as the beloved Walt Disney film, released in 1953. This classic tale is a worthwhile family-friendly watch, that continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

