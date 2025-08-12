Is Air India not serious about retrofit of its planes?

Air India has pushed back the timeline for its aircraft retrofit program. It now aims to complete refit of its wide-body planes by October 2028, a delay of over three years from the original schedule. The first of the B787s is undergoing makeover in California, and will return to service in December. The timeline announcements and subsequent changes suggest either a rush to announce dates without knowing actual timelines, the company not getting priority, or being unable to crack deals.

Aircraft transformation Retrofit to include new inflight entertainment systems The two-class B787s, which currently have 18 business class and 238 economy class seats, are being transformed into three-class configurations. This will include a new premium economy class. The retrofit will see the addition of new seats in all classes, state-of-the-art inflight entertainment (IFE) systems, fresh carpets and curtains, upholstery as well as lavatories and galleys among others.

Fleet inspection Aircraft were grounded after crash in Ahmedabad The B787s have been in the spotlight after the crash of VT-ANB in Ahmedabad in June. In response, Air India has conducted a thorough inspection of its fleet and reduced flying to ensure schedule integrity. The airline will also upgrade the avionics and other critical components of all legacy B787s to meet latest industry standards as part of this retrofit program.

Strategic overhaul A look at the timelines In September 2022, Air India announced a five-year transformation plan called Vihaan.AI. The airline had initially said the first aircraft would be back in service by mid-2024. However, as of March this year, the first widebody aircraft was scheduled to fly out for retrofit in April. If it sticks to its latest timeline of 2028, all 13 legacy B777s are expected to return post-refit by then.