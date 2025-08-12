Akasa Air to launch India-Thailand direct flights from September 20

Akasa Air , a popular Indian airline, has announced its plans to launch daily direct flights between Mumbai and Phuket, Thailand. The new service will commence on September 20, 2025. This marks Akasa Air's entry into the Southeast Asian market and expands its international network to six destinations. Bookings for these flights are already available via the airline's official website, mobile app, and popular online travel agencies.

Destination significance Morning and afternoon departures for added convenience Phuket is a popular destination for Indian travelers and serves as a major trade and tourism hub. Its strategic importance makes it an ideal addition to Akasa Air's expanding international network. The new service will offer morning departures from Mumbai and afternoon departures from Phuket, providing passengers with flexibility in their travel plans.

Expansion strategy Akasa Air's commitment to global travel accessibility Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, expressed his excitement over the new route. He said, "India is entering a new era of outbound tourism powered by its large population of globally curious flyers." Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP International at Akasa Air, also stressed on the airline's commitment to making global travel accessible for every flyer with this expansion.