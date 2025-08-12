Next Article
Why Abbott India's stock fell despite record profits
Abbott India's stock dropped 2.35% to ₹32,205 on Tuesday, even though the company just delivered strong results for FY24-25 and is listed on the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
The dip came right after their latest quarterly results were announced on August 12, 2025—showing that sometimes, market mood outweighs good news.
FY24-25 sales up from ₹5,848 crore last year
For FY24-25, Abbott India's sales grew to ₹6,409 crore (up from ₹5,848 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹1,414 crore.
To share the gains, they announced a final dividend of ₹475 per share in July (after an earlier ₹410 per share in May).
Abbott also has a history of rewarding shareholders—like their big bonus share issue back in August 1998.