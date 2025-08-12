Why Abbott India's stock fell despite record profits

FY24-25 sales up from ₹5,848 crore last year

For FY24-25, Abbott India's sales grew to ₹6,409 crore (up from ₹5,848 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹1,414 crore.

To share the gains, they announced a final dividend of ₹475 per share in July (after an earlier ₹410 per share in May).

Abbott also has a history of rewarding shareholders—like their big bonus share issue back in August 1998.